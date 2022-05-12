Orangeburg DMV office temporarily closed

The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that its Orangeburg office is closed until further notice.

The agency is aiming to reopen the office on Monday, SCDMV spokesman Kyle McGahee said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate Orangeburg residents’ understanding as we work to restore normal operations,” he said.

The office is being closed due to staffing shortages.

While McGahee didn’t know the specific cause of the shortages, he said the closure is due to, “general illnesses and emergencies that happen from time to time.”

The agency was unable to shift employees from other branches to keep Orangeburg open.

SCDMV does have job openings in Orangeburg and across the state, McGahee said. It is working with the S.C. Department of Administration to fill those roles.

Many SCDMV transactions can be handled online at scdmvonline.com. Nearby offices are in Bamberg, St. Matthews and St. George.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0