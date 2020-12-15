Orangeburg district allowing schools to hold outdoor graduations

Orangeburg County School District 2021 seniors will once again have graduation ceremonies at their high school football fields with limited ticketing and seating to account for the coronavirus.
"At this time there are no venues that are really renting out any facilities due to COVID-19 and we are at the point now where we need to start preparing for graduation for this coming June," Ombudsman/Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Jesse Washington told trustees during their Dec. 8 meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the district reached out to South Carolina State University about hosting a district-wide graduation event but due to COVID, the university is not renting out its facilities.
"We can't hold off announcements trying to get those support services if we are at the last minute," Foster said. "We are trying to get those things in place for graduation."
"We felt it best to move in this direction at least for this year and then come back next year if we are back to any sense of normalcy for the board to consider having a unified graduation at one central location," Foster said.
The board of trustees unanimously approved allowing each school to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies at their respective schools.
District officials say they will review guidelines in place and adjust as needed.
District virtual instruction
Some trustees expressed concerns about virtual instruction, saying they have heard some concerns that students are unable to complete assignments.
Trustee Mary Ulmer said students whose parents work in the late afternoon into early evening have a difficult time completing assignments because they do not have the needed parental assistance and guidance.
She has been informed by concerned parents that students are being locked out of assignments before being able to complete them.
"There is a great concern right now with parents as well as students," Ulmer said. "We have a lot of kids who are failing."
"We have grades like threes and fours," Ulmer said. "It is a concern."
Ulmer said the situation is that some teachers are giving students assignments but are only giving the students a day to complete.
"The assignment is on for maybe and hour or two and it is locked," Ulmer said.
Quen Dantzler, district director of virtual school education, said typically assignments are given when classes begin and are open for at least five days before a student is locked out.
Both she and Foster said the matter will be discussed with principals and teachers. Foster encouraged parents to contact their child's principal if there is an issue.
Vice Chair Betty Pelzer, who is helping her grandson with virtual instruction, says she has personally had a hard time downloading videos, which has delayed her grandson's ability to learn. Pelzer suggested the district use Fridays as makeup day for students who have missed assignments.
"How can we better serve our customers because right now I am one of the customers too and I am getting kind of frustrated?" Pelzer said.
In related matters, Dantzler noted 863 students have chosen to participate in Orangeburg Online through the end of the school year.
Orangeburg County School District flags raised throughout county; NAACP sponsors effort as symbol of unity, purpose
Currently, the district is all virtual through winter break.
COVID-19
Foster said since July 17, there have been 255 employees impacted by the coronavirus.
Of those, 57 have been positive cases. Since the Thanksgiving holiday, 13 employees have tested positive, he said.
Since Sept. 1, 330 students have been impacted with COVID-19, with 75 testing positive, Foster said.
About 42 of the 75 cases have been since the Thanksgiving holiday. These are cases from close contact or have had to leave school due to symptoms.
Trustees voted for the school district not to participate in a rapid-testing program, citing opposition from district and school nurses.
About 26 of the district's 29 nurses were against conducting rapid tests, citing the lack of available space to meet rapid-testing guidelines, the lack of comfort level in administering the tests based on training received, lack of proper staffing, liability concerns, test efficacy, increased chance of exposure, potential for student injury, misdiagnosis and duplication of services with other testing community sites.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order last week that allowed public schools to start rapid coronavirus testing of students and staff.
Foster said about half of the state's districts have chosen not to participate in the program.
Student testing
Wanda McMichael, director of testing and accountability, said the school district has requested a waiver that would extend the SC Ready and SCPASS testing window an additional 10 days or to the final 30 days at the end of the school year.
She said currently the S.C. Department of Education is seeking a waiver for all federally required testing assessments but the department has not received the waiver, meaning the district is assuming students will be tested.
The district has yet to receive an answer on whether the waiver has been accepted.
The waiver does not include the End of Course test.
The district can also request a waiver that would allow students not to have to take the tests online.
Human resources
Foster said through Nov. 30 about 1,617 employees of the district said they plan to return for the 2021-22 school year. About 24 employees said they would they not return as a result of retirement or resignation.
Of these 24 employees, 15 are certified staff and nine are classified staff. Classified staff are school employees that do not need certification or licensure to be qualified for the job. Certified staff must have certificates that proves they have obtained the necessary credentials and knowledge for the position.
About 267 employees have not responded to the district's request for employment plans. The district will be contacting these individuals to determine their plans.
Operations
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant informed trustees the district has completed its request for proposal process and intent to award letters and conducted a review of architectural and engineering firms for the district. The firms were chosen by district staff with the input of board members.
The district ended up approving four architectural firms: LS3P, Brownstone Design, Boomerang Design and McMillan Pazdan Smith. Buford Goff Engineering was the engineering firm selected. Grant said the engineering firm works with all three architectural design firms.
Grant said the benefit of approving multiple firms is the ability for the district to receive more competitive pricing, a quicker turnaround on projects, and the ability to reassign projects.
Foster explained schools are governed under the state's Office of School Facilities, meaning an architect is needed when work is done on a school campus.
Foster said by having an architect already approved, the district will not have to go through the process of selecting an architect and will be able to respond to work orders in a quicker fashion.
The contract will entail putting in new HVAC systems, toilets and sink fixtures and new lighting, insulation and transformers
Contracts typically are for 15 years to 20 years, Grant said.
Annually the district spends around $3.9 million in energy costs with the potential of savings with equipment upgrades of about $1.1 million.
"That $1.1 million savings ... is guaranteed," Grant said. "If you don't save that much on your bill, they will turn around and write you a check for the difference."
Grant said the savings will be used to upgrade the district's equipment to increase its energy efficiency.
"If this is voted on and approved, this is not an impact on taxpayers," Foster said. "Schools are able in essence get a loan to pay for the equipment up front and off the savings you have from your energy is how you make your loan payments."
Dr. William O'Quinn said he wanted to ensure the district would be able to have control of the energy usage in-house, noting that there was a case in a previous district where such a contract gave the outside vendor control over the system.
"That was a terrific nightmare," he said. "They regulated the temperatures. They did it by remote situation. We had cold teachers, we had hot teachers. We had cold rooms and we could not override it."
Grant said the district would have full control of the system.
Trustees received the matter as information only.
Finance
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Brandi Gist informed trustees the district is currently in the middle of its 2019-20 audit and auditors are also having to reconcile the financial reports of the three former districts.
The state has allowed an extension for the financial audit with a deadline of Jan. 15, 2021.
Gist said currently the district has collected about $23.1 million in state revenues, about $2.5 million in local revenues and $1.3 million in transfers in its general fund.
Gist said through March the district will collect about 90% of its local tax collections, causing the local revenues to increase. Year-to-date (July through November) the district has spent about $35 million of its general fund budget. About 83% of the budget is related to employee salaries.
Other expenditures include purchase of services ($3.5 million) and supplies and materials ($2 million.)
Gist said the district is about to start planning the process for the next fiscal school year with principals asked to submit a budget to the district by Jan. 15.
The staff will review the budget request and principals will also have a chance to meet with district administration to discuss their needs. A budget work session will be held in late March.
Farmers USDA Partnership
The district has received a $20,000 grant through Save the Children to partner with Groceries on the Go Friday, Dec. 18, to distribute more food to the community.
The food will be distributed at 9 a.m. at the Cope Career Center and Lake Marion High School.
The district gave out about 1,400 food boxes for Thanksgiving, also in collaboration with Save the Children and the United States Department of Agriculture.
In other business
District juniors and seniors were reminded about the need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA application process began Oct. 1 and will end June 30.
Parents are asked to share information about the event to their social media contacts such as Facebook.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Faith Arthur at 803-534-5454.
- A professional development opportunity will be provided for district staff and teachers Monday, Jan. 4. The program will be offered virtually but on-site.
For district employees, the program will be from 9 a.m. to noon and for schools from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trustees were informed individual school websites are expected to launch in late 2020 or early 2021.
- Trustees approved three school level instructional technologists and a director of transportation.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg.
