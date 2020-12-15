Orangeburg district allowing schools to hold outdoor graduations

Orangeburg County School District 2021 seniors will once again have graduation ceremonies at their high school football fields with limited ticketing and seating to account for the coronavirus.

"At this time there are no venues that are really renting out any facilities due to COVID-19 and we are at the point now where we need to start preparing for graduation for this coming June," Ombudsman/Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Jesse Washington told trustees during their Dec. 8 meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the district reached out to South Carolina State University about hosting a district-wide graduation event but due to COVID, the university is not renting out its facilities.

"We can't hold off announcements trying to get those support services if we are at the last minute," Foster said. "We are trying to get those things in place for graduation."

"We felt it best to move in this direction at least for this year and then come back next year if we are back to any sense of normalcy for the board to consider having a unified graduation at one central location," Foster said.

The board of trustees unanimously approved allowing each school to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies at their respective schools.