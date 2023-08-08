The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities is projecting it will spend about $32.1 million on water system improvements in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

About $12.1 million will go toward upgrades at the utility’s water treatment plant and sludge lagoon, according to a 145-page Capital Improvement Projects report.

The spending plan for the utility’s water division represents 72 percent of the department’s planned capital spending for the coming fiscal year. DPU’s capital budget for the year is $43.9 million.

“Our focus is always maintaining a good-quality, level service resiliency, reliability and ongoing investment in our system,” DPU Manager Warren Harley said. “That is how you stay viable.”

A significant portion of the projects will be paid with money from grants and borrowed from the State Revolving Fund.

The fund provides low-interest loans for wastewater, drinking water and stormwater systems. The program is run by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, Office of Local Government.

Harley said about $21 million of the money will be borrowed and be added to the utility’s debt issuance.

The capital improvements include newly funded projects and ongoing projects previously approved for funding. A number of DPU projects are done over a period of several years.

The utility’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Orangeburg City Council gave first reading approval to the plan at its Aug. 1 meeting.

Water projects

Sludge lagoon cleanout/water treatment plant upgrades:

Total estimated project cost: $12,145,000

Total project spending to date: $80,125

Total project cost remaining: $12,064,875.

Estimated fiscal year cost: $12,064,875

The costliest project is related to the enhancement of the utility’s sludge lagoon and its John F. Pearson Water Treatment Plant.

The purpose of the project is to improve the handling processes of the treatment plant.

Since 1990, the sludge lagoon has been used to store all solids generated from the removal of natural organic material during the water treatment process. The lagoon has now reached its maximum storage capacity and needs to be cleaned.

When operating properly, the lagoon allows for high volumes of water and solids to be transferred within several hours during the day to help facilitate the manual cleaning and restoration of the basin within a 24-hour period.

DPU officials say the current solid disposal process is not equipped to handle increased high volumes of water and solids except on a periodic basis.

Over the life of the lagoon, an estimated 3,300 tons of solids have been stored.

As part of the project, the lagoon will be emptied and solids disposed in a landfill. A new liner will be installed, which will maximize the usage and extend the storage capability of the lagoon. The last cleanout was in 2005.

The project will also split the solids waste process inside the water treatment plant.

This will allow mostly clean water to flow to the lagoon, with solids directed toward the wastewater treatment plant. This will allow the utility to handle additional demand on the water system in anticipation of economic and residential growth.

The project will provide additional storage for solids during periods of poor water quality in high rainfall events and extend the life of the lagoon.

The utility plans to borrow about $11.5 million through the State Revolving low-interest loan program to pay for the project over a period of 20 years to 30 years. The majority of the project will be done in the upcoming fiscal year.

Replacement of aging water pipes in the area bounded by Russell Street, Magnolia Street, Whitman Street, Gregg Street and Whittaker Parkway.

Total estimated project cost: $6 million

Total project spending to date: $193,519

Total project cost remaining: $5,806,481

Estimated fiscal year cost: $5,806,481

The existing water mains were installed in 1915. The new pipes will aim to improve water quality and improve fire flows.

The funding for the project will be offset with Community Development Block Grant funds.

The acquisition of the Bull Swamp Rural Water Company.

Total estimated project cost: $12,855,000

Total project spending to date: $4,325

Total project cost remaining: $12,850,675

Estimated fiscal year cost: $5 million

The BSRWC has received $10.5 million through the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority’s South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program to allow DPU to take over and improve the Bull Swamp water system. DPU has also received an additional $4 million grant to help interconnect the system.

The utility will be acquiring about 100 miles of pipe and will be replacing about 15 miles through state funding.

DPU will also rehabilitate Bull Swamp’s elevated storage tanks.

Bull Swamp also has three wells, though DPU has yet to determine what will be done with two of the wells. One will be kept for an emergency supply source. The utility expects the addition of Bull Swamp will generate between $400,000 and $500,000 in revenue.

Doubling the capacity of its North Road pump station.

Total estimated project cost: $4,012,000

Total project spending to date: $69

Total project cost remaining: $4,011,931

Estimated fiscal year cost: $4,011,931

The project will entail doubling the capacity of the pump station by providing a new, 9,000 feet of 16-inch water main on North Road to serve it.

The pump, which was built in 1996, currently has a capacity of 500 gallons of water per minute. The proposed capacity is 1,000 gallons per minute.

The upgrade will provide additional capacity for the utility’s Bull Swamp Rural Water Company acquisition. The project will also improve water pressures along North Road around Hampton and Hodges streets.

The project is also benefiting from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The utility will be responsible for $600,000.

The replacement of 16,000 residential water meters with automated meters.

Total estimated project cost: $7,600,000

Total project spending to date: $3,410,036

Total project cost remaining: $4,189,964

Estimated fiscal year cost: $4,189,964

The project started Aug. 1 and will end June 2024.

The new meters will allow both DPU and customers to identify abnormal consumption.

The refurbishment of the elevated water storage tank at the utility’s water treatment plant.

Total estimated project cost: $500,000

Total project spending to date: $2,324

Total project cost remaining: $497,676

Estimated fiscal year cost: $497,676

The project will entail making structural improvements to the tank, and then repainting the tank.

The tank was last painted 15 years ago.

New water projects

The refurbishment of the elevated water storage tank at Dantzler Street

Total estimated project cost: $500,000

Total project spending to date: $6,644

Total project cost remaining: $493,356

Estimated fiscal year cost: $493,356

The refurbishment of the Dantzler Street water tank through structural improvements and painting. The last time the tank was painted was in 2007.