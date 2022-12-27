Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities: ‘Historic’ number of water line breaks; sunny, warmer days ahead

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has been through a lot over the years, including hurricanes and ice storms.

But the past several days of cold weather have been “unprecedented,” according to utility officials.

“This has been a historical event in terms of the number of line breaks that have been reported to us,” DPU spokesman Randy Etters said.

The utility had 578 calls for private water line breaks from Christmas Eve through mid-Tuesday afternoon.

“Most all service orders have been completed, but we will likely be inundated with calls to turn water back on to properties who needed a plumber's assistance,” Etters said.

Etters said the abnormal cold snap's impact on water pipes throughout DPU’s service area is still being evaluated and is not over.

“We believe this will be an ongoing issue as temperatures rise and frozen pipes thaw,” Etters said. “Fortunately for the DPU, we did not experience any water main breaks yet.”

Employees from across multiple divisions stepped up to assist customers who discovered line breaks.

Etters said the utility does regular preventive maintenance on valves across the system, as well as maintenance on its water plant infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to know if, when or where a line may fail, so we have to be ready 24/7,” Etters said.

“I can't say enough about the dedication and effort put forth by our staff during this period. We had many employees across multiple divisions step to assist in helping our customers. They were tremendous,” he said.

Water usage spiked as a result of water line breaks.

“We normally average 6 million gallons per day during this time period of demand, yet we saw in excess of 17 million gallons during the peak of the line breaks,” Etters said. It’s “difficult to place a dollar figure on this amount, but it will be substantial, not only for the DPU, but our customers as well.”

Orangeburg’s temperatures struggled to rise above freezing over the holiday weekend.

Saturday’s temperature reached a low of 14 degrees with a high of 29 degrees at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

On Christmas Day, the low temperature was 18 degrees at 7:43 a.m., with the high temperature reaching 40 degrees at the airport.

On Monday, the low was 18 at 7:53 a.m. The high Monday was 46.

The frigid temperatures prompted the City of Orangeburg to open up a warming shelter in the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety lobby area. The shelter, which was open from Friday to Tuesday, has housed about two individuals each night.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh expressed his appreciation for the teamwork that made the shelter possible and gave a shout out to the city, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg County Emergency Services and the Samaritan House for their assistance during the holiday season.

The rest of the week is forecast to be warmer. It will be sunny until the weekend arrives.

Temperatures will climb throughout the week, reaching 70 degrees by New Year's Day. Lows Wednesday morning will be around freezing but then lows will be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

DPU has the following recommendations if your water lines break:

• Notify DPU via its website at www.orbgdpu.com by clicking the “report a utility problem” tab.

• Locate the property valve for your residence. Generally this is several feet behind the meter in your yard. If you are unable to find it, you will have to wait on DPU staff to turn off the water at your meter.

• If you are unsure if you have a leak, turn off all water outlets in the home sinks, tubs, appliances, etc...).

Go to your water meter and lift the lid. There is a round black cap on the meter dial. Lift this cap and verify there is no flow by checking the movement of the small blue triangle on the dial. If it is turning, and your water outlets are off, then there is a leak in your plumbing. If you have no water in the home at all, and this dial is not turning, chances are that you have a frozen pipe within your home, or water line coming into the home. Open several spigots to relieve any water pressure and then you will have to wait for it to thaw. Hopefully this will not cause a breakage.

• Attempt to secure a plumber to do the necessary repairs.

• Have the plumber notify DPU when repairs are completed and it will return to turn the water back on.