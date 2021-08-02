 Skip to main content
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety's National Night Out event postponed
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety's National Night Out event postponed

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety's National Night Out event scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

The free event, themed “Unity in the Community,” was scheduled to take place in Centennial Park. It was to kick off with a parade.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that aims to promote police and community partnerships.

