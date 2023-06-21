Joe and Lyndi Bonnette have been happily married for nearly 50 years.

They raised a family and have spent a lifetime making memories. They have laughed and cried through life’s highs and lows.

Now, the couple’s lives are changing after Joe was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and Lindy has now become Joe’s full-time caregiver.

One of the family’s biggest concerns is wandering, which is highly common with Alzheimer’s disease.

Lyndi recently shared these concerns with Orangeburg Public Safety Officer Lt. Jennifer Haig.

Haig has known the couple for years. Joe coached her volleyball team when she was in school, and she grew up with the Bonnet’s children.

“One night I saw on Facebook a post from their daughter about his diagnosis and began thinking about what I could do to try and make things a little easier, not only for the Bonnettes, but for other families dealing with the same issues,” Haig said.

As a result, she contacted the family about starting a volunteer registry for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, severe autism and other issues which may cause an individual to wander.

The two women collaborated on what would become Project Bonnette.

“We talked about the registry, and it just made good sense,” Lyndi said. “Now, I don’t have to worry so much. If Joe is missing, I can pick up the phone and let law enforcement know that he is gone, and they can immediately begin looking for him.”

When registering for Project Bonnette, an individual’s caregiver or family member provides law enforcement with photos of the individual, as well as basic information such as medical concerns, ways to communicate with the person, patterns of wandering, ways of calming the person, and vehicle information.

“This saves time,” Haig said. “Once a person is registered, the information is saved into our database, so if a person is missing, we don’t have to spend time collecting so much information. We can immediately start looking for them.”

Lyndi said that assisting with this project has meant a lot to her family and means so much to her husband, Joe.

“This is not the time for pride,” she said. “This is a heartbreaking disease. He’s just the best man and this is such an honor for him.”

Anyone having questions or wishing to enroll a loved one in Project Bonnette, should contact Haig at 803-533-4104 or Jennifer.haig@orangeburgdps.org.