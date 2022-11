The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Lloyd Fulton was last seen with an unknown female at McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 301 around 6 p.m. Saturday.

He could be driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.