 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Missing teen returns home
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Missing teen returns home

{{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old who was reported missing returned home safely Wednesday morning, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Caitilin Brown’s mother reported her missing on Monday night.

Early Wednesday morning, Brown’s mother reported that the teen returned home and went upstairs.

The responding officer noted that the teen “looked well and unharmed.”

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News