Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Missing teen returns home

A 16-year-old who was reported missing returned home safely Wednesday morning, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Caitilin Brown’s mother reported her missing on Monday night.
Early Wednesday morning, Brown’s mother reported that the teen returned home and went upstairs.
The responding officer noted that the teen “looked well and unharmed.”
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 18 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today