Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Man found in car as temps dropped to teens

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An officer patrolling St. Matthews Road found a man sleeping in his car as temperatures dipped into the teens, according to an ODPS incident report.

The officer spotted the Nissan Sentra parked at the Quick Snack at 1695 St. Matthews Road around 3:10 a.m. Friday. The hazard lights were flashing and the windows were foggy.

The officer noticed a man was slumped over in the driver’s seat.

He knocked on the driver’s door window to try to get the man’s attention. The man didn’t react.

The door was unlocked, so the officer opened it and asked the man if he was OK.

The man struggled and shook as he attempted to turn toward the officer.

He told the officer that he lives in his car and was cold, the report said.

Another officer arrived on the scene with a blanket.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2004 burgundy Honda Accord that was parked at No Limit Custom Shop at 165 McLees Alley.

The theft was discovered and reported on Saturday.

The value of the Honda is $10,000.