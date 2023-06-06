The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to a propane leak at Southern Propane Service, 854 Cannon Bridge Road, on Monday afternoon, according to City of Orangeburg Public Information Officer Jennifer J. Van Cleave.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and confirmed a 30,000-gallon capacity tank was venting propane. Attempts to stop leaking product were unsuccessful and firefighters started vapor suppression efforts.

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services was asked for assistance.

Company representatives are at the scene on Tuesday, aiding firefighters. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and was also at the scene.

Atmospheric monitoring for vapors is ongoing. No injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public, Van Cleave said.

This is an ongoing incident and ODPS will be on-site until the incident is resolved.

Residents may notice a fire above the location of propane release on Tuesday. This is a normal and scheduled action to complete mitigation of the release and allow for eventual repairs.

The property is owned by Superior Plus Energy and is used as a truck filling location.

A Monday report incorrectly stated the incident occurred at Suburban Propane. We apologize for the error.