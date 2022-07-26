Orangeburg Department of Public Safety holding summer block party; agency building relationships

One of the ways the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is working to build relationships throughout the city’s communities is through a summer block party series.

On Friday, the agency will host its second and final block party of the summer, according to Detective Sgt. Albert Black.

Black said the event is free and open to everyone.

It will take place at the Adden Street Park from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and chips. ODPS is also planning on games, including corn hole, foot races, basketball, football and more.

Black said public safety officers and the community are looking forward to spending time together.

The agency held similar block parties last summer, but this is the first year ODPS handed out flyers ahead of time to residents, Black said.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to engage the community,” he said.

“We are relationship-driven and we have to build that relationship with our community and that’s our ultimate goal,” Black said.

“We’ve gone door-to-door, just inviting the community out,” he said.

On July 15, ODPS held its first block party of the summer.

It was held at the Riggs Street Park.

Black said the agency is also keeping an acronym in mind as it holds block parties and other community events focused on youth: R.O.S.E.

He said, “R.O.S.E” stands for “Raising Orangeburg’s Seeds of Excellence.”

“The children are our seeds of excellence and we have to raise them to be great in the community,” he said.

The agency is aiming to plan additional community-focused events.

The two sites for the summer block parties were chosen after speaking with the department’s crime analyst and then selecting communities that were good matches, Black said.

“We chose areas where we had a relationship with the community,” Black said.

“Our plan is to engage every community in the city of Orangeburg,” he added.