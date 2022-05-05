Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Fire consumes house, damages 3 vehicles

A fire lit up the sky near the corner of Magnolia Street and John C. Calhoun Drive on Wednesday night, damaging an Orangeburg house and three vehicles parked nearby.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters were called to 724 Whitman Street at 8:07 p.m. after someone reported seeing smoke coming from the single-story house.

When firefighters arrived, they saw that the home was “overgrown by trees, with heavy flames and smoke showing,” a fire report states.

“Firefighters encountered a well-developed fire with the structure fully involved and roof collapsed. Heat from the fire damaged three vehicles that were parked nearby,” ODPS Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, but not before, “flying embers from the fire ignited several small spot fires on neighboring properties,” he said.

He noted they were quickly extinguished.

The home was vacant with no utilities were connected to it.

Four ODPS fire engines and a rescue unit responded to the scene. A total of nine ODPS officers helped extinguish the blaze.

Fire crews left the scene at 10:13 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the incident remains under investigation.

