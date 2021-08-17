Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: City to pay up to $10,000; man claims officer used excessive force

“On one side, anyone involved with the justice system – lawyers, police officers, judges and so on – has to be vigilant for bad actors within law enforcement,” Hutto continued. “Developments such as the widespread use of body camera footage have been amazing tools in making sure we hold everyone accountable.”

The settlement comes just as the ODPS deals with one of its former officers – 38-year-old David Lance Dukes – being charged by the State Law Enforcement Division with first-degree assault and battery. He’s accused of using excessive force when he responded to a call. Dukes has been terminated by ODPS.

When asked if he had any concerns about ODPS in light of the two cases, Evering said, “I am always going to act in a way that we can ensure the public can trust our Department of Public Safety.”

“If we ever find an issue, whether internally or externally, ... we will hold folks accountable,” Evering continued. “The trust the community has in us is far too important to allow anything to diminish it.”

“We are committed to doing what is necessary to make sure the public can always trust our Department of Public Safety to do the right thing,” Evering said.