Orangeburg, Denmark homes damaged by fire

Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

The American Red Cross is helping two T&D Region families whose homes burned on Tuesday.

A Mayes Road home in Orangeburg was damaged by a fire Tuesday morning. The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

In addition, a home on McCrae Avenue in Denmark was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Red Cross is helping two people.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn how to help with the efforts of the Red Cross.

