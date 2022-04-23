Orangeburg dedicates new fire equipment

Orangeburg City Council held a dedication ceremony Tuesday evening for three new fire trucks that will be serving area residents.

"Each of the new trucks represent a commitment to protection for the citizens of the City of Orangeburg,” said Mayor Michael Butler. “The Council and I believe that it is important that we strive to make the City of Orangeburg a safe community for all of our residents. By having this new equipment, we will be able to better meet the needs of our residents and provide a safer community.”

Engine 1 is a 2022 Pierce with an Impel cab. This truck replaces an aging fire engine that was starting to become too costly to maintain.

Engine 1 is a standard truck with seating for four crew members. It has a top-mounted pump, allowing the fire engineer to stay off the roadway and away from hoses during firefighting operations.

It carries 1,000 gallons of water and the standard complement of equipment, similar to other engines the fire department already uses. This standardization is necessary to allow firefighters to remain familiar and confident with all equipment.

Tower 1 is a 2022 Pierce with a Velocity cab.

This truck is a mid-mount Ascendant class of Pierce ladder trucks. This means that the turn table of the ladder is in the middle of the truck instead of on the rear. Tower 1 replaces a 1999 Pierce rear mount ladder truck. The platform of this truck does not extend beyond the body of the truck so there is no additional swing.

Additionally, Tower 1 has an independent front suspension that reduces the turning radius of the truck. The reduced turning radius allows this ladder truck to maneuver around some tighter streets of Orangeburg. Tower 1 has the capability of deploying the platform within about 25 feet of the truck.

Rescue 1 is a 2000 Pierce with a Dash cab. This truck is a heavy-duty rescue that replaces a medium-duty rescue truck. The heavy-duty rescue allows the fire department to expand its rescue capabilities with additional space that the medium duty rescue did not have.

Each of these trucks is housed at the Middleton Street fire house. This fire station is centrally located within the city's fire district and responds to most emergencies.

