Cyclists – 400 hundred of them – will be stopping in Orangeburg on Saturday to rest as part of the three-day route Ride to End ALZ South Carolina.

The 15th annual event is presented by RYOBI and held by the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina.

On Saturday afternoon, supporters will meet at the Country Inn and Suites on Citadel Road to cheer and encourage the cyclists as they complete the day’s 87-mile ride from Newberry.

The next morning, the cyclists will complete their final 100-mile leg of the journey to Mt. Pleasant.

Orangeburg has served as an overnight rest point each year since the annual Ride to End ALZ began.

“It’s thrilling to know that the fundraising efforts of our cyclists and volunteers are having a direct impact on the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all dementia,” said Jerry Chapman, director of Ride to End ALZ South Carolina.

“As our 400 riders get ready to pedal across the state, each of them will be doing so in honor or in memory of someone who has had Alzheimer’s or another dementia. They ride with the hope and belief that effective treatments — and ultimately a cure — are within sight,” he added.

Each year, Orangeburg businesses Zeus and Williams & Williams Attorneys at Law are corporate sponsors and the Orangeburg Cycling Club team has raised nearly $6,000 through their fundraising.

Orangeburg Coca-Cola Bottling Co. will be donating beverages to cyclists.

When cyclists end for the day at the Country Inn and Suites, they will be greeted with a meal sponsored by The Legacy of Orangeburg, Edisto Home Care & Hospice, Major Graphics and Edisto Post Acute Care.

The cyclists will also be welcomed to North by Mayor Julius Jones for an air-conditioned rest stop at town hall. The final rest stop headed into Orangeburg is staffed every year with volunteers from the Orangeburg Elks Club.

The riders close the day with a barbecue chicken dinner provided by the Rotary Club and the Lions Club at the First Baptist Church Orangeburg Family Life Center.

The annual Ride to End ALZ South Carolina began in 2009 with just 20 cyclists raising $16,000.

Since its inception, the ride has raised over $5 million to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Association. This year, participants and sponsors have already raised over $847,000 toward the event goal of $1,000,000.

Funds raised by Ride to End ALZ South Carolina will continue to accelerate the association’s research efforts to discover methods of treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s and all dementia — while also maximizing care and support for all facing the disease.

While the three-day group ride is limited to road cyclists, Ride to End ALZ South Carolina also offers a virtual challenge option that is open to casual bike riders, mountain bikers and spin enthusiasts. Registration for the virtual challenge is free and will remain open through the end of July. To register or donate, visit alz.org/ride.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association or get support for facing any type of dementia, visit alz.org/sc or call the association’s 24-Hour Helpline at 800-272-3900.