An automobile crash is being investigated after a 19-year-old’s death on Thursday.
Jerry W. Frick III of Broughton Street was pronounced dead at the scene, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.
Fogle said the manner and cause of death is pending autopsy.
The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Road and Winningham Road.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker said, “The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is with the S.C. Highway Patrol jointly investigating what appears to be a fatal car crash.
You have free articles remaining.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, the crash remains under investigation until an autopsy later this week can give a conclusive means of this individual’s passing.”
Access to Winningham Road from Columbia Road was temporarily blocked while authorities worked at the scene.
In 2019, there were 42 deaths on highways in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
In 2018, there were 39 deaths in the county.
There weren’t any highway fatalities in Bamberg County in 2019, but there were three in 2018.
In 2019, there were two highway deaths in Calhoun County, but seven in 2018.
In South Carolina overall, 976 people died between Jan. 1 and Dec. 29, 2019. That’s compared to 1,033 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.