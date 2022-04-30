Orangeburg County's Lake Edisto Road park nearing completion

The Edisto River is often named as one of the crown jewels of Orangeburg.

Another diamond has been added to one of the longest free-flowing blackwater rivers in North America as the county is nearing completion of the Lake Edisto park.

The 32-acre, $1.9 million penny-tax-funded Lake Edisto Road park project has a targeted grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the end of May. The park is across the road from Camp Anderson at 1197 Lake Edisto Road.

It will include a boardwalk to the river, walking trails, a dog park, a canoe park, campsite, a kayak launch, Department of Natural Resources offices, fitness stations and a community building.

"It is exciting and for animal lovers it is a nice place to take their dog and exercise to stretch their legs for a good animal and family-friendly time," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "The river boardwalk is new and exiting for canoers to get access to a part of the river they did not have access to before."

Through the end of April, the majority of the park was complete. The fitness stations still needed to be added and some minor erosion issues need to be addressed with the placement of sod, Young said.

The project is being built with proceeds from the 1% capital projects sales tax.

The park will be managed by the county.

The Lake Edisto project is one of many park projects the county is either working on or has done.

A literacy trail at Gilmore Park in Holly Hill opened in October 2021.

The trail, called “David’s Walk,” takes readers on a foot path in learning about autism, while asking participants to sometimes sing, count, skip or recite the alphabet before reaching the next “page” of the story.

Two more trails opened, one in Eutawville and the other in Vance.

Other park renovation projects include Eutawville's Indian Bluff Park, Goodland Park in Springfield, and Carson Park in North.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.