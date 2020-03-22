ORANGEBURG COUNTY 50 YEARS AGO: Orangeburg High’s Billy Heckle receives Bill Davis award

“And this special attitude doesn’t vanish in the classroom. He still gives it everything he has. The fact that Heckle is among the top 10 percent of his class and scored 1228 on the college board examination is proof enough that he is a superb student. Heckle plans to attend the University of South Carolina next fall.

“Football is over for Heckle, but in a few weeks, he’ll be back on the athletic fields again. He doesn’t play basketball, but he does play baseball. So, after mid-term exams, Heckle will begin training for the baseball season.

“Heckle maintains that athletics haven’t hampered his school work, but helped it. ‘I don’t know how, but I think athletics have helped my school work.

“’When I just lay around, it’s hard for me to study, but when I come in from football practice, I can’t put it off because I know I have to study,’ he said.

“Academics and athletics are completely different. But when blended together, they form the Billy Heckles—the All-American boys of every day.”

The Bill Davis Award was named in honor of William P. “Bill” Davis, who was a highly respected citizen in Orangeburg County in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

