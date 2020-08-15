Orangeburg County woman named DSS Employee of the Month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County’s Jacqueline Brown, Economic Services, Lowcountry region, was recently named an Employee of the Month by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

DSS’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies the agency’s core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

“My immediate reaction was just wow! I was humbly surprised and elated at the same time,” Brown said. “In the wake of all that is happening in our nation, it was a beacon of light and I am so grateful and appreciative of the honor.”

A typical day for Brown includes inspecting and monitoring public, privately-funded and religious-affliated child care facilities, ensuring that all child care facilities meet statutory and regulatory requirement, and responding to complaints against licensed/approved/registered child care facilities as well as possible illegal operations by supervising the investigation and ensuring appropriate follow up.