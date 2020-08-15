Orangeburg County woman named DSS Employee of the Month

Orangeburg County’s Jacqueline Brown, Economic Services, Lowcountry region, was recently named an Employee of the Month by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
DSS’ Employee of the Month Program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies the agency’s core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.
“My immediate reaction was just wow! I was humbly surprised and elated at the same time,” Brown said. “In the wake of all that is happening in our nation, it was a beacon of light and I am so grateful and appreciative of the honor.”
A typical day for Brown includes inspecting and monitoring public, privately-funded and religious-affliated child care facilities, ensuring that all child care facilities meet statutory and regulatory requirement, and responding to complaints against licensed/approved/registered child care facilities as well as possible illegal operations by supervising the investigation and ensuring appropriate follow up.
“Ms. Brown is one of the most organized and self-driven licensing specialists in the state. She completes all of her visits ahead of schedule, and she has the lowest percentage of expired licenses in the Lowcounty Region,” her nomination states. “She has great customer service and case management skills, and frequently surpasses performance expectations in every facet of her position.”
“Recently, Ms. Brown was appointed to serve as a trainer for the new integrated Child Care Licensing database. She is a true leader for the Lowcountry Regional Office. We appreciate her outstanding efforts and look forward to seeing more greatness from her in the future.”
Staff selected as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the state director along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write-up displayed at the state office and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.
The other winners were: Jacquelyn Battle, Staff Development & Training Division, State Office; Amylynn Emily, Child Protective Services, Laurens County; Esther Timmerman, Adult Protective Services, Aiken County; and Dawn Loflin, Economic Services, Greenville County.
