Orangeburg County woman missing since February

Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a woman reported missing since February, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We were given notice of this individual having been missing on June 3,” Ravenell said. “However, she's said to have been missing since February.”

Investigators are searching for 36-year-old Danielle Douglas of Orangeburg.

Douglas is said to have been last seen on Feb. 25 on Edisto Drive, where she was known to have frequented a local grocery store. She lived off Highway 4 near Neeses.

She is described as a black female standing about 5 feet 2 inches and weighing around 110 pounds.

If anyone has anyone information on Douglas' whereabouts, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

