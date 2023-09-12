A former Russell Street grocery store is being demolished to make way for a new Orangeburg County courthouse.

Demolition work has begun on the former Winn-Dixie grocery store at 1480 Russell Street next to the Dairy-O.

“We are making things happen,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

EMR Services Inc. out of Thomasville, North Carolina is doing the demolition work.

Orangeburg County announced plans to build a new courthouse in February 2022.

During the same month, the county bought the former Russell Street grocery store. The Winn-Dixie closed in June 1997.

In May 2022, the county purchased the rear parking lot at the Dairy-O and then later that same month purchased the former hair salon building at 1520 Russell St.

Orangeburg County has purchased a total of about 5.5 acres. The cost was a little over $2 million.

In addition to the former grocery store, the hotel and most likely the former hair salon building will be torn down.

The city owns the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange St. behind the Dairy-O. It purchased the hotel for about $100,000 in December 2021. The county plans to purchase the property from the city.

In April of this year, Orangeburg County Council approved borrowing $7.3 million for the first phase of construction. The money will go toward the demolition of existing structures, architecture, engineering and surveying costs, as well as additional capital projects.

In July, council unanimously approved the purchase of the Palmetto Inn and Suites, which will serve as parking for the new courthouse.

The current courthouse on Amelia Street was built in 1928 and the building has extended past its useful life, according to county officials.

Officials have also said the current courthouse on Amelia Street is too small to meet community needs. It has one large courtroom and several smaller ones.

Orangeburg County’s courthouse needs at least six large courtrooms, officials say.

The estimated cost for a new courthouse is between $30 million and $50 million.