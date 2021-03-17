Orangeburg County warns: High-impact storms anticipated tomorrow

The County of Orangeburg says it is closely monitoring weather forecasts for tomorrow, including the possibility of high-impact storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a moderate risk outlook with a 45% damaging wind probability and 15% tornado probability with the possibility of a few strong/significant tornadoes.

The line of storms will continue to push eastward across the area through the day with an increasingly favorable environment that will support supercells.

While all forms of severe weather will be possible, the damaging wind and tornado threats are greatest with an isolated strong tornado threat also possible.

The timing for this remains a bit uncertain but looks to range from the late morning hours through early evening across the Midlands from west to east.

Please remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive watch/warning information as well as have a severe weather plan in place. Sign up for Orangeburg County’s Code Red Weather Warnings at public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFBE210FBF7E

Download the Code Red App at www.onsolve.com/platform-products/critical-communications/codered-public-alerting/mobile/mobile-app-download/