Orangeburg County warns: High-impact storms anticipated tomorrow

The County of Orangeburg says it is closely monitoring weather forecasts for tomorrow, including the possibility of high-impact storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the area to a moderate risk outlook with a 45% damaging wind probability and 15% tornado probability with the possibility of a few strong/significant tornadoes.
The line of storms will continue to push eastward across the area through the day with an increasingly favorable environment that will support supercells.
While all forms of severe weather will be possible, the damaging wind and tornado threats are greatest with an isolated strong tornado threat also possible.
The timing for this remains a bit uncertain but looks to range from the late morning hours through early evening across the Midlands from west to east.
Please remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive watch/warning information as well as have a severe weather plan in place. Sign up for Orangeburg County’s Code Red Weather Warnings at public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFBE210FBF7E
Download the Code Red App at www.onsolve.com/platform-products/critical-communications/codered-public-alerting/mobile/mobile-app-download/
The public should make emergency preparations now, including:
• Create a communications plan with your family before severe weather hits.
• Know where to go if a tornado watch escalates to a tornado warning. Safe rooms and storm shelters save lives.
• Have emergency supplies in place at home, at work and in the car.
• Have the ability to listen to local officials and the National Weather Service for local updates regarding watches and/or warnings.
• Evacuate if advised by local authorities.
• Include pets in your emergency plans. If microchipped, ensure registration information is current.
• Make sure to keep digital records and/or pictures to identify your pet after a disaster in case you become separated
Basic Emergency Supply Kits could include the following:
• Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
• Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
• Flashlight
• First aid kit
• Extra batteries
• Whistle (to signal for help)
• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
• Manual can opener (for food)
• Maps
• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery