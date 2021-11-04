 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Veterans Day event cancelled; SCDHEC: County’s COVID incidence rate still high
LIBRARY: Orangeburg Veterans Memorial Park

The Orangeburg Veterans Memorial Park

 LARRY HARDY/T&D

The annual Orangeburg County Veterans Day event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orangeburg Veterans Day observance has typically been held at Orangeburg’s Veterans Memorial Park.

It is the second consecutive year the event has not been held due to the coronavirus.

According to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the COVID incidence rate in Orangeburg County remains high.

From Oct. 19 through Nov. 1, there were 137 confirmed COVID cases and 43 probable cases.

The Regional Medical Center's occupancy rate was about 67% with about 107 beds occupied out of a total of 161 beds as of Tuesday, Nov. 2.

About five beds were occupied by COVID patients. There were no COVID patients in the hospital's intensive care unit and none of the COVID patients were on a ventilator.

The event is typically hosted by the Orangeburg County Veterans Affairs office, the Orangeburg County Veterans Council, American Legion Post No. 4 and a number of other local veteran organizations.

