Orangeburg County Traffic Court suspended until further notice

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, Orangeburg County Traffic Court will be suspended until further notice. There will be no in-person hearings.

S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty on Wednesday called off in-person court hearings in the state because of the “ongoing increase” in COVID-19 cases.

Orangeburg County’s civil and criminal hearings will be conducted remotely, provided email addresses are given to the court or officer.

Civil filings are still available in person, as well as acceptance of payments. You can contact the Magistrate Court at 803-533-5879 or visit their web page for more information at www.orangeburgcounty.org/180/Magistrate-Court.