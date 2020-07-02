Orangeburg County Traffic Alert
Orangeburg County Traffic Alert

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that all westbound lanes of Interstate 26 at the 147 mile marker are blocked due to a collision. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

