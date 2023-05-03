The Town of Norway is having a National Day of Prayer celebration that citizens of the town and those in surrounding areas are invited to attend on May 4.

Also, Memorial Day events will be happening in Norway and Neeses on Monday, May 29.

The Town of Norway will celebrate the National Day of Prayer at the Old Willow School, 2750 Cope Road, on May 4 at 6 p.m. The Town of Neeses and other towns have been invited to attend.

Memorial Day will be celebrated on May 29 at 10 a.m. at the Veteran's Memorial, Old Willow School in Norway. The Town of Norway usually has a placing of a wreath and guest speakers for the Memorial Day event. Neeses will be having its own separate Memorial Day event.

Inclement weather plans for these outdoor events in Norway include meeting at what is being called the new Community Center, the old First Baptist Church building in Norway.

Neeses Memorial Day Observance will be Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center on 220 Park St. Retired Air Force Col. Reedy Hopkins will be the keynote speaker.

A reading of the departed veterans’ names that are listed on the town’s memorial marker will occur.

The National Guard Youth Challenge Academy (Color Guard) of Fort Jackson will be presenting the flags.

Special patriotic songs will be sung, and free hot dogs and chili will be available while they last.

The Town of North was contacted regarding their potential events but could not be reached as of press time. North does have a Veterans Park facility beside the town hall. For more information, call 803-247-2101.