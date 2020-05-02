Orangeburg County tornadoes named fed. disaster; declaration makes help available for residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump has declared a disaster in Orangeburg County and other areas hit by April’s tornadoes.

Three tornadoes hit Orangeburg County on the morning of April 13. One, with winds reaching 140 mph, killed two people in the Neeses area.

A week after the storm, Orangeburg County’s damage estimate was about $3 million, with 54 single-family homes, 27 mobile homes and 10 business/business properties damaged.

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the disaster declaration after a series of storms and tornadoes swept across South Carolina April 12-13.

Residents who suffered storm damage in the following seven counties may now register for disaster assistance through FEMA: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.

FEMA individual assistance can help residents with eligible storm-related costs not covered by insurance. Prior to receiving Federal financial assistance, any insurance benefits must be exhausted to avoid duplication of benefits.

Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:

• Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov