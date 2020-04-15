Orangeburg County tornado damage: $2.1M and counting; new details emerge about destruction

• Businesses damaged: 7

• Businesses with minor damage: 5

"As tragic as it is, a lot of it was over rural areas, but where it hit houses, it caused catastrophic damage," Staley said. "We thank our volunteers and our emergency responders for everything they did on Monday. We could not have done it what we did without the volunteers and the emergency response from law enforcement, EMS and emergency services and from the fire side."

"Everybody has a role to play," he said.

There were no reports of structural damage in Calhoun or Bamberg counties, according to emergency services officials.

The National Weather Service previously released information on the EF3 tornado that hit the Neeses area, killing two and injuring at least seven.

Tornadoes are classified on an intensity scale from EF0, the lowest, to EF5, the strongest.

On Wednesday, the NWS issued more details about the two other Orangeburg County tornadoes:

Springfield tornado