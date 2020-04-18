Orangeburg County tornado cleanup plan being developed

Orangeburg County officials are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that caused millions in damage.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said county officials are developing a plan to clean up the debris left behind by the tornadoes. Young said the process is tricky because of the location of the debris.
“We are only obligated to pick up the debris that’s in the county right-of-way. Typically the county does not go on private property,” Young said.
“There’s damage that’s directly the responsibility of the county, which is the trees and the debris in the right-of-ways. What we have been doing is we’ve been getting volunteers that have been volunteering to help some of the citizens on their private property cleanup. We are in the process now of doing an overview of the entire area to see how much debris it is, and to see if we can get some state assistance to do a roadside pickup like we did with the ice storm,” Young said.
Three tornadoes struck Orangeburg County early Monday morning. Two people were killed.
Young estimated 53 homes were affected by the storms, including 17 homes suffering major damage and 22 homes suffering moderate damage.
During past storm cleanup efforts, debris on private property was moved to the county right-of-way to allow for county pickup.
Young said county officials have been discussing the debris cleanup process, and he has been updating Orangeburg County Council.
“What we’re looking at is trying to get information about doing a roadside pickup. That hadn’t been finalized yet, but we’re in the process of trying to do that,” Young said.
The county must also consider how to properly dispose of the materials.
“Unfortunately, it’s a lot of house debris. All kinds of mixed-in metal debris, anything you would have in your house. In some instances, those houses were totally destroyed. Right now we have an estimate of $2.1 million worth of damage so far that we’ve estimated,” Young said.
“We are looking for a location and coming up with a way to separate it,” Young said.
Cleanup methods will also see a change in comparison to past efforts, due to the coronavirus pandemic and government protocols for dealing with it.
“We’re trying to analyze now if we can do it safely in the COVID-19 environment with our Public Works crews,” Young said.
“We’ve got a process that we’re putting in place to work through the repair side socially distanced because you know a lot individuals’ homes and mobile homes got damage, and they’re going to need their power turned on among other things,” Young said.
The county has begun the process of seeking relief funds to help with all aspects related to the storm damage.
Young has been in communication with Gov. Henry McMaster to request relief funds.
McMaster declared a state of emergency in response to the statewide damage associated with the storms and tornadoes. The declaration allocates resources for relief efforts.
The county has also been working with the Red Cross to aid the citizens, specifically the homeowners directly affected by the storm.
“There’s different avenues through the state as far as trying to help get relief, and we’ve reached out to the Red Cross, which has come in and they are helping the ones whose houses were totally destroyed, trying to put them in hotel rooms and other stuff right now, until we can figure out a longer-term situation,” Young said.
Young said the county is also making an effort to help the affected homeowners.
“We’re trying to help them with assistance to get back on their feet. We’ve come up with the documentation on how to get this information out, and so we’re already passing some of this stuff out to the affected homeowners,” Young said.
“We’ve been using the different county employees, including the sheriff’s department, to give out the information to the houses that were destroyed, until we get everything set up,” Young said.
Young thanked the county employees and volunteers who have been involved in the cleanup process, including “the incredible cooperation through the agencies that worked on this, and the skill level of our paramedics and EMTs, and how they worked with the injured in that scenario.”
Young also thanked the volunteer firefighters for their work clearing the county roadways to prevent road closures and the county council for providing the resources and equipment allowing the county to handle many disaster and storm situations.
