Orangeburg County tornado cleanup plan being developed

The county has begun the process of seeking relief funds to help with all aspects related to the storm damage.

Young has been in communication with Gov. Henry McMaster to request relief funds.

McMaster declared a state of emergency in response to the statewide damage associated with the storms and tornadoes. The declaration allocates resources for relief efforts.

The county has also been working with the Red Cross to aid the citizens, specifically the homeowners directly affected by the storm.

“There’s different avenues through the state as far as trying to help get relief, and we’ve reached out to the Red Cross, which has come in and they are helping the ones whose houses were totally destroyed, trying to put them in hotel rooms and other stuff right now, until we can figure out a longer-term situation,” Young said.

Young said the county is also making an effort to help the affected homeowners.

“We’re trying to help them with assistance to get back on their feet. We’ve come up with the documentation on how to get this information out, and so we’re already passing some of this stuff out to the affected homeowners,” Young said.