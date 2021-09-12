Orangeburg County to study eastern sewer; several property rezonings finalized

Orangeburg County is going study the possibility of extending sewer service to the eastern portion of the county.
Orangeburg County Council agreed Tuesday to apply for a South Carolina Rural Infrastructure loan to help finance the cost of a feasibility study.
The study will cover the eastern portion of the county, including the Bowman, Branchville, Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Santee and Vance areas, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
The study will assess the existing sewer infrastructure and provide a roadmap for the development of sewer infrastructure in the eastern part of the county.
“This is just another instance where you guys are making a significant effort to create economic development improvements in the eastern end of the county,” Young said. “Our footprint is not central Orangeburg. We are involved in multiple projects that are being looked at in the western end of the county as well as the eastern end.”
In addition, council approved a number of zoning requests, including:
• Council gave third and final reading to the rezoning of property located next to the Bowman Medical Center, at the intersection of Bowman Avenue and Charleston Highway.
The property will now be zoned commercial general for the purpose of developing a general retail store. The property had been zoned forest/agriculture.
• Council gave third and final reading to the rezoning of property at 3099 Rowesville Road to commercial general for the purpose of reestablishing a bar/club and event venue.
The building had previously been an event venue which hosted events and parties, and served as a club.
• Council gave third and final reading to the rezoning of property at 5979 North Road in Orangeburg to business industrial district to establish an auto salvage business.
The property used to house G&J Import Salvage. It was zoned for forest/agriculture.
• Council gave second reading to the rezoning of property at 2729 Binnicker Bridge Road in Cope to commercial general for the purpose of operating a lounge/bar and grill.
It is located at the corner of Binnicker Bridge Road and Brandi Lane. The property is now zoned for forest/agriculture.
• Council gave second reading to the rezoning of property on Riverbank Drive/Jessamine Drive to residential single-family for the purpose of a single-family residential development. The property is already surrounded by single-family residential dwellings.