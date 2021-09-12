Orangeburg County to study eastern sewer; several property rezonings finalized

Orangeburg County is going study the possibility of extending sewer service to the eastern portion of the county.

Orangeburg County Council agreed Tuesday to apply for a South Carolina Rural Infrastructure loan to help finance the cost of a feasibility study.

The study will cover the eastern portion of the county, including the Bowman, Branchville, Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Santee and Vance areas, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The study will assess the existing sewer infrastructure and provide a roadmap for the development of sewer infrastructure in the eastern part of the county.

“This is just another instance where you guys are making a significant effort to create economic development improvements in the eastern end of the county,” Young said. “Our footprint is not central Orangeburg. We are involved in multiple projects that are being looked at in the western end of the county as well as the eastern end.”

In addition, council approved a number of zoning requests, including:

• Council gave third and final reading to the rezoning of property located next to the Bowman Medical Center, at the intersection of Bowman Avenue and Charleston Highway.

