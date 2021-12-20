Orangeburg County to join opioid settlement

Orangeburg County could benefit from a legal settlement connected with the nation's opioid epidemic.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution agreeing to register for a settlement with Johnson & Johnson and distributors.

By entering into the settlement, the county would be eligible to receive money once an agreement is reached on the allocation and distribution of funds.

Attorney Brad Hutto, a Democratic senator from Orangeburg, is representing the county in the matter. He recommended the county enter into the settlement via a letter.

County officials say the letter is exempt from disclosure under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act under the attorney-client communication exemptions.

The amount the county could potentially receive from the settlement was not immediately known.

The settlement involves over a dozen states and thousands of local governments.

In the agreement, Johnson & Johnson and three distribution companies will be required to give out $26 billion, to go toward addiction treatment and prevention.

South Carolina could receive as much as $350 million from the settlement over the next couple of decades.

Payments could be received as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Orangeburg County attorney D'Anne Haydel explained there currently is a disagreement between S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and counties on how the money will be allocated.

Haydel explained the state attorney general believes the money should be split between the state, an opioid remediation fund and the counties.

“He has a different idea of how he wants 100% of that settlement distributed among those three pots,” Haydel said.

“Our lawyer, Brad Hutto, believes that the counties, including Orangeburg County, should get a larger share than what the attorney general wants the counties to have in South Carolina,” Haydel said. “There is a little bit of tension between the state and the counties regarding of who gets how much of the settlement.”

In Orangeburg County alone, there were 44 opioid deaths between 2014-2019, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The three distributors are expected to pay $21 billion over 18 years. Johnson & Johnson will pay $5 billion over nine years, including $3.7 billion during the first three years.

Payments to local governments will be tiered based on the level of involvement.

The settlement follows investigations by state attorneys general into whether the three distributors fulfilled their legal duty to refuse to ship opioids to pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders and whether Johnson & Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.

Johnson & Johnson has said it has stopped selling prescription opioids in the U.S. and the settlements are not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing.

