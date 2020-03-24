Orangeburg County superintendent search altered by coronavirus

The Orangeburg County School District says it’s committed to involving the public in the search for a new superintendent, although it’s having to shift its plans because of the coronavirus.

The school district will coordinate virtual interviews between its search firm – BWP and Associates -- and community members as part of its search process instead of holding in-person community forums and interviews as originally planned, according to a press release from the district.

“Due to recent events, we need to go to Plan B,” School Board Chair Peggy James Tyler said. “We will begin contacting people and arranging virtual community engagement activities with our consultants using ZOOM technology.”

The in-person community forums were originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 31 through Thursday, April 2.

A community survey – “Finding a Leader for Our Future” -- has been created.

The survey will be available on the school district’s website, www.ocsdsc.org, on Wednesday, March 25. The survey deadline is April 10.