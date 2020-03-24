Orangeburg County superintendent search altered by coronavirus

The Orangeburg County School District says it’s committed to involving the public in the search for a new superintendent, although it’s having to shift its plans because of the coronavirus.
The school district will coordinate virtual interviews between its search firm – BWP and Associates -- and community members as part of its search process instead of holding in-person community forums and interviews as originally planned, according to a press release from the district.
“Due to recent events, we need to go to Plan B,” School Board Chair Peggy James Tyler said. “We will begin contacting people and arranging virtual community engagement activities with our consultants using ZOOM technology.”
The in-person community forums were originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 31 through Thursday, April 2.
A community survey – “Finding a Leader for Our Future” -- has been created.
The survey will be available on the school district’s website, www.ocsdsc.org, on Wednesday, March 25. The survey deadline is April 10.
“We encourage everybody in our community to share their input and complete the survey,” James-Tyler said. “Survey participants will note there is an email address where they can share individual comments to our consultants.”
Results will be presented to the school board at the next board meeting. The date of the next meeting will be announced later.
“Community engagement is a very important part of this process,” James-Tyler said. “A critical first step is to identify the characteristics the board will be looking for in a new superintendent.”
BWP is a national search firm which specializes in assisting boards that are seeking superintendents.
The firm has set its targeted deadline for applications no later than May 1.
A candidate slate of about four to six individuals will be prepared by BWP and recommended to the board for interviews. The applicants for the position will be confidential except for the three finalists.
