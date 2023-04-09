Investigators were called to an Orangeburg business on Easter in reference to a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This investigation is still early yet and we're in the beginning stages to sort out what happened,” Ravenell said in a release.

“We're still in the process of talking with anyone who may have information,” he said.

Ravenell said that just before noon Sunday, Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators were called to a St. Matthews Road business where a shooting had reportedly taken place.

Investigators arrived to find one individual had been fatally shot.

Ravenell said while the investigation is ongoing, an autopsy may provide more answers into the incident.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.