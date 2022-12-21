 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspects accused of carjacking

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Special Operations units and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators have seized weapons and illegal drugs in recent weeks.

Three males charged in a November shooting death have now also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road.

“These individuals have been on a violent, multijurisdictional crime spree,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.

“These are serious charges against them, and may not be the last of the charges they’ll face,” he said.

Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking.

Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

These latest charges stem from an Oct. 22 carjacking in the Walmart parking lot. The car owner was pulled from her vehicle at gunpoint.

The three were previously charged with murder in the Nov. 28 shooting of an Estate Court man. Ricke Irick, 18, was killed outside his home in Orangeburg.

Washington faces a breach of peace charge for his alleged involvement in a Dec. 1 shootout at the Chestnut Street Bojangles.

He’s also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle stemming from allegations that he was operating a stolen vehicle during the shootout. The vehicle was stolen out of Berkley County.

Ravenell said the investigation into the three continues.

Nasir Washington

Washington

Jaquail Mack

Mack

Dwayne Deeandre Smalls

Smalls

