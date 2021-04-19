Orangeburg County sheriff: Woman may have information in shooting death

Investigators would like to speak with a woman who may be able to assist them in their ongoing probe of a 2020 homicide that occurred in Holly Hill, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Monday.

Ravenell said investigators would like to speak with 22-year-old Samaria Thomas of Orangeburg County.

“We would very much so like to speak with this person,” Ravenell said. “She may have information in this case that will move it closer to a conclusion.”

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 23, 2020, a concerned citizen called 911 after seeing an unresponsive 18-year-old Riquez Jayonte Williams in the driver’s seat of a gray Chevrolet Impala on Rush Street at the junction with Barnes Street, just outside of Holly Hill.

The vehicle’s engine was still running.

Investigators also found a spent shell casing on the 1300 block of Rush Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Within days of the shooting, investigators took three men into custody : Che’Ron Williams, 21, of 179 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg; Raynard Gardner Jr., 21, of 785 Coach Road, and Daniel Bell, 24, of 1052 Rush Street, both of Holly Hill. They are all charged with murder.