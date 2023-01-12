Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman alleges rape; met man on dating app

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman alleges she was raped by a man she met through a dating app, according to an incident report.

The woman claims she met the Mississippi man through the dating app called, “Plenty of Fish.”

She said the man drove to her residence on Monday and picked her up in a two-door, black Cadillac.

He drove them along John C. Calhoun Drive to some places so he could get something to eat, she said.

He then drove her to a construction site on Five Chop Road and told her to get out of the car.

Once she was out of the car, the man allegedly forcefully had sex with her.

He then drove her to her home and left.

She then drove herself to a hospital.

She told deputies that she doesn’t know much about the man, but she wants to pursue charges against him.

She reported the incident to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2016 blue Chevrolet Camaro SS parked at an unoccupied Pineland Street home in Vance sometime between Sunday and Wednesday.

The theft was discovered and reported on Wednesday.

The value of the Camaro is $18,000.

• Someone stole copper wiring from a Red Bank Road home in Orangeburg that’s undergoing renovations. The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The value of the copper is $2,000.