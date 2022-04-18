Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Wolfton man missing

Investigators are seeking a missing Orangeburg County man, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’re concerned in this case due to the fact this gentleman left cryptic messages for family members implying he may do harm to his own self,” Ravenell said in a release.

“We’d like to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he’s OK,” he said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified around noon Monday that 33-year-old Berry Aultman was missing from his Limestone Road residence.

Relatives said they last heard from Aultman around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

They said Aultman left social media messages that gave relatives the impression the Wolfton man was going to harm himself.

Berry is said to be a white male standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds.

He is possibly operating a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, and may be traveling to the Cherokee, N.C., area where he is known to frequent.

If anyone has any information on Berry’s location, they urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

