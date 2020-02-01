The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is preparing to roll out a website that will allow even more online communication with residents.
The Police to Citizen website will allow individuals to get reports online and provide information to the department in real time.
"This website will allow citizens to get copies of their incident reports and file incident reports for certain crimes," sheriff’s office Capt. Antonia Turkvant said.
"The website will also allow residents to receive information about their surrounding neighborhood,” Turkvant said.
The sheriff’s office plans to roll out the website in the spring. Officials discussed the plans at The One Orangeburg County Initiative meeting on Jan. 23.
Turkvant said the website will enable citizens to get information without coming to the sheriff's office.
"The site will also allow citizens to view the call history for their neighborhood or street," she said. "There are several other features that are being developed now. We will provide more information as we get closer to launching the website."
Victims' Services Director Chandra McPherson said, "We want to make sure that we are up-to-date in that we are innovative and that we are engaging our community.”
Turkvant noted the sheriff’s office has been using a computer-aided dispatch software called "One Solution" by Superion.
The sheriff’s office and other local agencies came together two years ago to implement the software as part of an upgrade to the countywide dispatch system.
"It connects every agency in the county," Turkvant said.
She said that in the past when an individual called 911 dispatch, "you had to yell across the room to someone else to tell them what you wanted to respond."
"Now we do that in real time, automated," Turkvant continued. "Everything you have is e-verify. We know where you are."
"When it happens, we will automatically be able to connect you to the agency that you need," Turkvant continued. "There is no more running around trying to figure out how we can help you. When we looked at the new software, we did not just build for today, we built for tomorrow."
Following the meeting, Turkvant said the software allows deputies and other first responders to answer calls for service quicker and more effectively because they have more information.
Turkvant said the software also allows the sheriff’s office to communicate with small towns in the county. She says small towns only have to buy a license to come on board.
"We speak in real time," she said. "We need to be innovative. We need to move forward."
The One Orangeburg County initiative is a grassroots group with the goal of identifying actionable priorities to attract new industry and jobs to the area.
