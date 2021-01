The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the theft of a Chevrolet Cobalt from an Orangeburg convenience store, according to spokesman Richard Walker.

The car has been recovered in Fairfield County.

The suspect in this case is a juvenile and his name has not been released. The sheriff’s office is still seeking the suspect.

The theft happened Monday night at the BP station on St. Matthews Road near Interstate 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0