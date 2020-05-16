Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Saturday.

Ravenell said 66-year-old Donnie Ford was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday.

Ford is believed to have walked away on St. Matthews Road moving in the direction of Jamison.

The Barnwell native is said to have medical conditions, which make him an endangered person.

Ford is described as a black male standing about 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds.

He is believed to have been wearing a green shirt and black pants.

If anyone has any knowledge of Ford's whereabouts, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 803-534-3550.

