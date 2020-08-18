Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks 19-year-old woman missing from hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a patient who left the Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

Cloe Laine Williams of Crossover Road, Orangeburg, is a 19-year-old white female who is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last wearing black sweatpants and a white shirt.

Orangeburg County EMS picked up Williams around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

At 4:34 p.m., a nurse reported that Williams was no longer at RMC.

Deputies attempted to reach Williams’ two emergency contacts, but were unsuccessful.

The report also states that attempts to reach Williams by phone result in the call going directly to voicemail.

If anyone knows Williams’ whereabouts or has information about her disappearance, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.



