Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks 19-year-old woman missing from hospital
breaking top story

OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a patient who left the Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

Cloe Laine Williams of Crossover Road, Orangeburg, is a 19-year-old white female who is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last wearing black sweatpants and a white shirt.

Orangeburg County EMS picked up Williams around 10 a.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

At 4:34 p.m., a nurse reported that Williams was no longer at RMC.

Deputies attempted to reach Williams’ two emergency contacts, but were unsuccessful.

The report also states that attempts to reach Williams by phone result in the call going directly to voicemail.

If anyone knows Williams’ whereabouts or has information about her disappearance, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

