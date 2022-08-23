 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Race car stolen

  • 0
stolen car

A 1988 Chevrolet Caprice was stolen on Aug. 16. Find this story online to see surveillance video.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Investigators are seeking a stolen race car last seen in Orangeburg earlier this month, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve been given some security camera clips that show a red truck taking this vehicle,” Ravenell said in a release. “If anyone has any information, please give us a call.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored on Aug, 16.

Security video depicts the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red truck.

The vehicle is described a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large tires on the rear and a back window decal reading, “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

If anyone has any information on the incident or whereabouts of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

People are also reading…

Callers can submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WATCH NOW: Race car stolen

WATCH NOW: Race car stolen

A 1988 Chevrolet Caprice was stolen on Aug. 16. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office released this surveillance video.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eyewitness video shows the extent of severe flooding in Dallas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News