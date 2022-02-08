Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Missing teen sought

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old who allegedly left a relative’s home without permission on Saturday.
The relative reported the incident at 3 p.m. Monday.
The teen is described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 6 inches and weighing about 140 pounds.
He was last seen at the relative’s house on Coburg Lane wearing a green jacket and a pair of blue jeans.
The sheriff’s office didn’t provide the juvenile’s name or photograph.
If anyone knows the teen’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-531-4647.
