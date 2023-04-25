An Orangeburg man has been charged after more than a dozen firearms and methamphetamine were allegedly found during the service of a warrant.

“This is a convicted felon with 13 firearms in his possession, and at least one of these has come back as stolen,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“And we were there to serve a warrant for another county on a felony firearms charge,” he said.

Furman Prickett, 45, of Orangeburg has been charged with 11 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, nine counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count each of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen pistol/firearm.

The charges stem from an April 21 incident, when Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Operations attempted to serve a firearms warrant for Calhoun County.

A subject fled inside an Old Elloree Road home, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The owner of the home told Spec Ops units the man who fled inside had multiple firearms inside the home, the release said.

Once the subject was in custody, Spec Ops units allegedly located 10 shotguns and rifles, three handguns and ammunition for the weapons in the home.

They also allegedly found multiple bags of methamphetamine in a room inside the home.

Ravenell said more arrests are expected.