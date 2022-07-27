Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged in son’s death

An Orangeburg man is accused of killing his son and trying to kill his wife.

Andre Shawn Greene, 46, of 102 Kemmerlin St., is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s accused of killing 14-year-old Drequan Greene. The teen died of a gunshot wound, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Wednesday.

Andre Greene appeared in court on Wednesday wearing an orange jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his wrists handcuffed in front of him.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday asked Greene if he had any comments. Greene replied that he wanted to make sure he had a way to correspond with the court by mail.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Victims Advocate Zea Folk asked the court to consider a no contact order between Greene and his wife.

South Carolina law prohibits magistrates from setting bond on murder suspects, but a circuit judge may consider bond for Greene at a later date.

Greene’s charges stem from Monday’s shooting incident at the home he shares with this wife and son, located at 102 Kemmerlin St., just outside of the city limits of Orangeburg.

Deputies found an unresponsive Drequan Greene on the ground next to the back steps of the mobile home.

Deputies say Andre Greene walked out of home screaming, “Help my wife” while pointing to a woman on the floor, according to an incident report.

The woman shouted, “He shot me!” while pointing to Andre Green, the report states.

Deputies immediately detained him.

There were two other minor children in the home during the shooting, but they weren’t physically injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andre Greene’s prior convictions include a 1994 conviction for first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Two years later, he was convicted of criminal domestic violence.

Then in 2002, he pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage. A circuit judge sentenced him to one year of probation and to pay restitution.

If Greene is convicted on his current charges, he faces up to life in prison.