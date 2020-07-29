Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office joins search for missing teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators have joined the effort to locate a missing Calhoun County teen.

“This young lady has family members in the Orangeburg community who are believed to have been the last to see her,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“If anyone has any knowledge of her whereabouts, you are urged to call us as soon as possible,” he said.

Ravenell said investigators are searching for 18-year-old Imani Gleaton, who was reported missing to Calhoun County authorities last week.

The St. Matthews teen was last seen on July 10 after getting a ride from a relative following her work shift at the St. Matthews Hardee’s.

The relative told investigators Gleaton was dropped off at the residence of Gleaton’s sister in the Pine Hill Apartments in Orangeburg.

Investigators say the teen has ties in Columbia and the Batesburg-Leesville area.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 114 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Gleaton’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

