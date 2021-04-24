Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office joins forces with neighborhood for cleanup

Dr. Mark Jamison of Jamison's Pharmacy said, “I'm very grateful. I was out there helping with the cleanup also. I let them know how thankful we were and how much this community is willing to work with all of those groups to continue to do good things in the community.”

Jamison said he appreciated all the volunteers who turned out for the “amazing” event.

“What I think was so great about it was that it was such a collaborative effort between different aspects of the Orangeburg community. You had people from the sheriff's department, we had people from education, we had different fraternities and sororities and different school groups. So it was very touching to see so many different people that cared enough to come and help in this particular community,” Jamison said.

He said a donation was also made to the local community's “blessing box,” located on the 1200 block of Goff Avenue. Paper towels, toilet tissue and toothpaste are among the items that can be found in blessing box, an initiative of the long-serving New Brookland Improvement League.

Jamison said the he was also pleased with the sheriff's office and its efforts to be visible in the community beyond addressing criminal matters.