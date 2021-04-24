Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office joins forces with neighborhood for cleanup

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office joined forces with local community leaders in the first of what the group hopes will be several neighborhood cleanups.
Volunteers gathered in the neighborhood surrounding Goff Avenue in Orangeburg for the first cleanup on April 17. The event began at Jamison Pharmacy at 1225 Goff Ave.
The cleanup was spearheaded by Beyond the Moment, an initiative the sheriff’s office launched in 2020 to bring diverse partners together with the shared goal of addressing gaps in the delivery of critical resources, showing up for neighbors in need and cultivating hope and opportunities for youth and families in Orangeburg County.
“The Beyond the Moment initiative is about bringing the community together to make a difference,” sheriff’s office Chief Chandra Gibbs said.
“The movement is facilitated through our partnership with Serve & Connect, which has allowed us to continue our efforts working with communities all across the county. These combined efforts help to reinforce the established relationships with those that we serve," she said.
Serve & Connect is a South Carolina-based nonprofit organization with the mission of fostering positive change through sustainable police-community partnerships. Funding for the initiative is provided through a four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that is focused on reducing violent crime through partnerships between the community and law enforcement.
Dr. Mark Jamison of Jamison's Pharmacy said, “I'm very grateful. I was out there helping with the cleanup also. I let them know how thankful we were and how much this community is willing to work with all of those groups to continue to do good things in the community.”
Jamison said he appreciated all the volunteers who turned out for the “amazing” event.
“What I think was so great about it was that it was such a collaborative effort between different aspects of the Orangeburg community. You had people from the sheriff's department, we had people from education, we had different fraternities and sororities and different school groups. So it was very touching to see so many different people that cared enough to come and help in this particular community,” Jamison said.
He said a donation was also made to the local community's “blessing box,” located on the 1200 block of Goff Avenue. Paper towels, toilet tissue and toothpaste are among the items that can be found in blessing box, an initiative of the long-serving New Brookland Improvement League.
Jamison said the he was also pleased with the sheriff's office and its efforts to be visible in the community beyond addressing criminal matters.
“You can tell that the sheriff's department is making such a great effort to be seen as a friend to the community, or as someone who is working with the community instead of just coming in times of trouble. They're visible to help out and not just coming when there are bad issues in the community,” he said.
Zea Folk, a partnership liaison for the Beyond the Moment initiative, said, “The Beyond the Moment community cleanup event on Goff Avenue gives me a chance to give back to a community that helped rear me to be the person I am today.”
“When I think of Goff Avenue, I think about the late Carolyn Hanton, a loving wife and mother who played an instrumental role in my life. Starting off with a community cleanup provides a chance to come together and do something that benefits more than one person,” she said.
Future cleanups are scheduled for May and June.
Individuals interested in getting involved should contact Folk by email at zea@serveandconnect.net or phone at 803-597-3154, ext. 4.
