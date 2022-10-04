Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Driver dies in truck fire, explosion

The driver of a pickup truck died after it crashed, caught fire and exploded in Orangeburg, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. Monday as a 2009 Dodge Ram was traveling on Chestnut Street near Belleville Road.

The Ram ran off the side of the road to the left, struck a ditch, struck a curb and caught fire, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A concerned citizen called 911 to report the crash. The citizen called back moments later to say the truck was on fire.

The responding deputy saw where the truck was on fire, but wasn’t certain if anyone was inside of the truck.

He and another deputy decided to approach the driver’s side to see if the truck was occupied.

As they descended the embankment, the front end of the truck exploded and became engulfed in flames, the report states.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrived moments later, extinguished the fire and discovered the body of the driver.

Driver dies in truck fire, explosion

The driver was Jerome Quattlebaum, 54, of Beech Drive in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.