Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Burglar threatens woman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A stranger broke into an Orangeburg-area home early Tuesday morning and threatened to shoot the homeowner, according to an incident report.

A woman woke up around 3 a.m. Tuesday to the sound of the alarm announcing, “back door.”

When she walked out of the bedroom, she saw a stranger standing inside her Wisteria Drive home.

The stranger said, “I will shoot you” and then he left.

He was wearing dark clothing.

There was damage to doorframe where someone appeared to have forced the door open.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2018 black PJ 24-foot, 7-ton dovetail trailer from a worksite located at the intersection of Campus Drive and Chestnut Street in the Orangeburg area.

The theft was reported on Tuesday. The trailer is valued at $10,000.

• A caller reported hearing gunfire near Representative Circle, in the Orangeburg area, around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies patrolled the area but didn’t hearing any gunfire or see anyone firing a weapon.

• A woman’s 2021 black Jeep Cherokee was stolen while she was on her lunch break on Tuesday.

She left the SUV’s engine running, but locked her doors with her key fob when she stopped at Quick Pantry, the report said.

The business is located at 3229 Five Chop Road, in the Orangeburg area.

Someone told the woman they saw a stranger get into her SUV and drive away in it around 1:15 p.m.

The SUV is valued at $30,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole four chrome rims from a Fulton Street home.

The theft was reported on Tuesday. The rims are valued at $1,500.